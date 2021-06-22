Organized by The Pass’ Diversity Committee, The Pass cannabis dispensary at 1375 North Main St., is honoring Pride Month with a week-long celebration from June 21 to 27.
On Saturday, June 26, The Pass will donate five percent of proceeds to Berkshire Pride, a community alliance composed of individuals representing diverse organizations and projects whose goal is to promote LGBTQI equality. The store will also offer free pronoun pins and rainbow cookies for guests and staff upon exiting the store on Saturday, June 26, while supplies last.
The Pass will showcase its support for LGBTQI Pride with the permanent installation of a new flag specifically designed for this purpose.