Dewey Memorial Hall is conducting a fundraiser, "Keep the Lights On: Donate to Win," with Race Brook Lodge, Guido’s and the Berkshire Co-op through Dec. 31.

All donors of $35 or more in the month of December will be entered to win a gift certificate to Race Brook Lodge, Guido's or the Berkshire Food Co-op. The drawings will take place in January, and participants will be notified via email; be sure to include an email address if mailing a donation.

To enter, visit deweyhall.org, text ORVILLE to 44321, or mail a check to Dewey Memorial Hall, P.O. Box 92, Sheffield, MA 01257.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.