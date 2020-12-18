Dewey Memorial Hall is conducting a fundraiser, "Keep the Lights On: Donate to Win," with Race Brook Lodge, Guido’s and the Berkshire Co-op through Dec. 31.
All donors of $35 or more in the month of December will be entered to win a gift certificate to Race Brook Lodge, Guido's or the Berkshire Food Co-op. The drawings will take place in January, and participants will be notified via email; be sure to include an email address if mailing a donation.
To enter, visit deweyhall.org, text ORVILLE to 44321, or mail a check to Dewey Memorial Hall, P.O. Box 92, Sheffield, MA 01257.