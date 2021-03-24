Jen Salinetti, co-founder of Woven Roots Farm in Tyringham, will present "Ecosystem of Soil in Connection to Self" from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26. Free and open to the public, the presentation will take place on Zoom.
This program is part of the Sustainable Speaker Series presented by the student-led Southern Berkshire Regional School District Sustainability Coalition at Mount Everett High School.
The talk will be recorded and registration is required in order to access the recorded event when it becomes available. To register and learn more about the series, visit tinyurl.com/SC-speaker-series-2021.