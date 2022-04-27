The Sheffield Tree Project and Sheffield Land Trust will celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day with the annual tree and shrub giveaway and a mulching and tree-pruning demonstration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Bushnell-Sage Library, 48 Main St.
The Sheffield Farmers Market will be participating with a pop-up sale of vegetable, herb and flower seedlings and perennial plant divisions.
Other events include an Arbor Day proclamation at 9:30 a.m. and a recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.