Sheffield will celebrate the 241st anniversary of Elizabeth Freeman's historic court case leading to the abolishment of slavery in Massachusetts with a series of events from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 19 to 21. The culmination of the weekend is the unveiling of a bronze statue of Freeman that will stand on the Sheffield Green.

"Elizabeth Freeman & the Telling ​of Black Stories," a panel discussion hosted by W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy, will take place at 4 p.m. Friday at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St.

"Meet Elizabeth Freeman," a play by Teresa Miller and starring Wanda Houston, will be staged at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church. Seating at the church is filled. Livestream viewing will be provided by CTSB at the Bushnell-Sage Library and viewers' homes.

The "Walk to Freedom" will depart from the Ashley House, 117 Cooper Hill Road, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday proceeding to the Sheffield Green for the monument unveiling ceremony at noon.

Information: sheffieldhistory.weebly.com.

