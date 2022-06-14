Dewey Hall has announced the return of its Father’s Day breakfast, with a twist, on Sunday, June 19. Seatings are at 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m.
The menu will feature breakfast pizzas in two flavors, cooked on site by Robbie Robles, chef/owner of Roberto’s Pizza. Cost is $5 for children age 3-12, $10 for age 12 and above.
The tickets include a choice of pizza and a side of greens, coffee and orange juice. Advanced tickets are encouraged at tinyurl.com/yck334zk.
Emcee Michael Siktberg will provide father trivia, dad jokes and music. All are welcome.
Information: deweymemorialhall@gmail.com or 413-413-1322.