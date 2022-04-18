Dewey Hall will present "An Evening with Aaron Jonah Lewis" on Friday, April 22. An old-time fiddle workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. will be followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m.
Lewis, a virtuoso banjo player and fiddler, has taken blue ribbons at the Appalachian String Band Festival and the Old Fiddlers Convention.
Cost is $25 for the workshop, $20 for the concert and $40 for both workshop and concert. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2p9h3j7e.
Dewey Hall capacity is limited and masks are optional. For more information, email deweymemorialhall@gmail.com or call 413-429-1322.