The Sheffield Historical Society will celebrate the "Gardens of Sheffield" with a gala, lecture and tour of eight gardens the weekend of July 23-25.
The gala at 5 p.m. Friday, July 23, will feature live music by Mary Ann Palermo and the First Take Band, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and signature cocktails, a silent auction, and other festivities.
Ron Kujawski's lecture, "Extending the Grow Season," will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. The gala and lecture will be under the tents on the Society grounds, 159 Main St. The lecture will also be streamed for free at sheffieldhistory.org.
The tour features eight Sheffield gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets cost $100 for one person, $150 for two and are available at sheffieldhistory.org or at the Old Stone Store during its weekend hours.
For more information, visit sheffieldhistory.org, call 413-229-2694 or email sheffieldhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.