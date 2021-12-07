Dewey Hall will host its first holiday cake raffle and cookie bake sale from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
The cake raffle is inspired by a walking game tradition from the 1880s, similar to musical chairs. Cakes are being donated by local bakeries and restaurants.
The walking raffle will be held inside the hall with live music by the Lucky 3. There are three sessions for which tickets are available, and each session is limited to 20 people per session to allow for physical distancing.
This event is wheelchair accessible. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/3h65ps2j.
The cookie bake sale will be held in the Dewey Hall library. To register to donate cookies, visit tinyurl.com/5xa57run.
Free hot beverages will be available. For more information, email deweymemorialhall@gmail.com or call Beth at 413-429-1176.