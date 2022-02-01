With no truck available for grand prize, Sheffield Kiwanis club raffle offering cash instead

SHEFFIELD — The Kiwanis Club of Sheffield is holding its annual truck raffle this winter — without a truck.
The civic group's popular student scholarship fundraiser is only offering the alternate cash prize, which this year is being bumped up to $25,000, according to club officials. A second and third prize of $1,500 and $500, respectively, are also up for grabs.
Since the raffle began 22 years ago, it has featured a grand prize of a pickup from Berkshire GMC in Sheffield or $20,000 cash. However, the supply chain issues due to COVID-19 has made it tough for dealership owner Brian Palmer to get a truck for the event, according to Kiwanis spokesman David Smith.
"[Palmer] tried all summer long to get us a truck because he knew it would be an issue," Smith told The Eagle.
Tickets for the raffle are on sale until minutes before the drawing, which will be held at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 in Bogie's Restaurant & Pub on Route 7 in Great Barrington.
Smith said grand prize winners typically have taken the cash because they either didn't want or need a truck. Nevertheless, the truck would be parked — with a sign in the back promoting the raffle — all around South Berkshire.
"The truck acts as a catalyst for the raffle," Smith noted. "If I had to do this over without a truck I would have put up a couple of billboards."
The net proceeds from the raffle go toward scholarships for seniors at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington and Mount Everett Regional School in Sheffield. Smith said in recent years the Kiwanians have awarded between $20,000 and $40,000 worth of scholarship money each spring for college bound students.
For ticket information, visit sheffieldkiwanis.org or call 413-429-6872.