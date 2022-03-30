Local photographer Thad Kubis has partnered with Dewey Hall to create the Sheffield Photographic Portrait Project.
Local residents, artists, farmers, and business owners are invited to schedule an appointment to become part of this historical documentary project, providing a look into the people of Sheffield in 2022.
Each participant will receive a digital copy of the selected participant's portrait.
Participants are required to sign a photographic release form. Images created will be used as part of a local exhibit, a project-based website, and, if funding is available, a professionally-designed print book.
Participation is free. For more information and registration, visit tinyurl.com/a6tvn3jp.