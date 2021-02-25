The Sheffield Land Trust's 23rd annual Winter Lecture, "Growing Food, Eating Fresh … Find Out How!" at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, via Zoom.
The hour-long presentation will be given by a panel of experts including Will Conklin from Greenagers, local garden columnist Ron Kujawski, Margaret Moulton from Berkshire Grown, and Mark Phillips from Berkshire Agricultural Ventures.
The experts will talk about how to locate and prepare the garden bed, how to choose what to plant and care for the crop, and how to harvest and share the bounty. There will be a half hour for questions from attendees after the presentations.
Register at sheffieldland.org or email shefland@bcn.net to be sent a registration link or dial-in number. For those not on a computer, leave a message at 413-229-0234.