Bushnell Sage Library’s featured artist for the month of May is the late photographer Fred H. Kiser. Kiser’s hand colored-in-oil "artographs" date from the 1920s and are a part of the library’s private Eaton collection, a donation made in 1957.

These unique images feature some of the flowers and scenery Kiser captured and embellished from Glacier National Park. Kiser was one of the official photographers for Portland’s Lewis and Clark Exposition in 1905.

For library hours, visit bushnellsagelibrary.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.