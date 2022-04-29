Bushnell Sage Library’s featured artist for the month of May is the late photographer Fred H. Kiser. Kiser’s hand colored-in-oil "artographs" date from the 1920s and are a part of the library’s private Eaton collection, a donation made in 1957.
These unique images feature some of the flowers and scenery Kiser captured and embellished from Glacier National Park. Kiser was one of the official photographers for Portland’s Lewis and Clark Exposition in 1905.
For library hours, visit bushnellsagelibrary.org.