Christ Trinity Church presents the second concert of the 2022 Lich Gate Concert series featuring music for string quartet at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Town Park pavilion, 53-59 Frederic Lane.
The New York-based string quartet features Jorge Ávila, violin I; Rachel Handman, violin II; Orlando Wells, viola; and Sarah Hewitt-Roth, cello.
The program includes works by Beethoven, Handel, Mendelssohn, and William Grant Still.
Food and drinks will be available for sale before the concert and during intermission.
Pavilion seating costs $40, lawn seating is $20 and children under 18 are free on the lawn. Lawn seat ticket holders must bring their own chairs and/or blankets.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at tinyurl.com/2kwvfneb or christtrinitychurch.org. The ticket confirmation serves as a digital ticket. Masks are required.