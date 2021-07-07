SHEFFIELD — Isabella C. Kemp, a recent Mount Everett Regional High School graduate, is the recipient of a $20,000 Henry David Thoreau Scholarship. She is one of eight Thoreau Scholars entering college this autumn.
The scholarship, named for the 19th-century naturalist and author Henry David Thoreau, is a prestigious award given annually to top Massachusetts high school seniors focused on environmental leadership.
The daughter of Angela Cardinali and John Kemp, Kemp credits her early introduction to agriculture and environmental awareness to the elementary school partnership programs led by Jen Salinetti, founder of the Woven Roots Farm in Tyringham. Later, as a high school student, she interned on the farm helping to develop educational materials including videos, website content and a guidebook.
In addition to her work on the farm, Kemp co-founded the Sustainability Coalition, a student group dedicated to raising awareness of environmental issues facing her generation.
This summer, she is volunteering with the New Marlborough Land Trust helping to clear trails and build a bridge. In the fall, she will enter Smith College where she will study environmental science.
