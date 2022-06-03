SHEFFIELD — Mount Everett Regional School announces that Nadia Makuc has been named valedictorian and Grace Makuc has been named salutatorian of the Class of 2022. Graduation will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Valedictorian Nadia Makuc has completed a rigorous course of study during her years at Mount Everett which include five AP courses, 12 honors courses, and four early college courses. She has demonstrated leadership with her involvement in the following groups: Interact Club; National Honor Society; Model United Nations; Competitive Vex Robotics; and Student Council.
Nadia Makuc has received many accolades, including the President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest recipient, and the Seal of Biliteracy for her proficiency in English and Spanish. She has been a member of the Mount Everett varsity volleyball and tennis teams and a longtime member of the Mount Everett Band and Chorus.
Nadia Makuc will attend Princeton University in the fall where she looks forward to exploring her passion for politics and philosophy.
Salutatorian Grace Makuc has also completed a rigorous course of study during her years at Mount Everett which include six AP courses, 12 honors courses and two early college courses. She has been a leader with her involvement in the following groups: National Honor Society; Model United Nations; Interact Club; and Student Council.
Grace Makuc has participated in tennis, cross country and gymnastics and has been a longtime member of the Mount Everett Band and Chorus. She is the recipient of the President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence and the Mount Everett Mathematics Department Award.
Grace Makuc will attend Northeastern University in the fall to study pre-med in pursuit of a career in the medical field of orthopedics.