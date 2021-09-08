Music in Common announces the launch of The Black Legacy Project, a musical collaboration that celebrates Black history and builds solidarity to advance racial justice, equity, and inclusion.
This national project is produced in partnership with community stakeholders at the local level and is part of Music in Common’s "Past. Present. Forward." conflict transformation initiative.
Black and white artists of diverse ages and backgrounds will revisit and reimagine songs central to the Black American experience as well as write new songs that speak to modern-day issues connected to racism and the calls for change.
The BLP will launch in the Berkshires with two online roundtable discussions open to community members ages 14 and up from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13 and 14. Monday's theme is lynching and Tuesday's theme is hope.
Recording for the project will begin in November at Berkshire Community College’s new recording studio. Wanda Houston, Billy Keane, Annie Guthrie, and Gina Coleman are a handful of the musicians the project will feature. A documentary short will also be produced.
For roundtable registration, musician auditions and more information, visit musicincommon.org/blacklp.html.
Information: Todd Mack at todd@musicincommon.org or 413-248-6070.