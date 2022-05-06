"Considering Your Community: A Presentation and Concert" will be presented by folk duo Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St.
During this 45-minute program and 15-minute question and answer session, Mandeville and Richards will discuss how to create successful and enriching public events. Discussion will include considering the community when planning, collaborating with others, promotion, and funding.
The duo will perform music from their three studio albums following the discussion.
The first 20 tickets sold will be subsidized by LCC grants and cost $10. The remaining tickets sold will be $18 in advance and $25 day of/at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/59ybh98m.