Dewey Memorial Hall announces TapRoot Sessions, an outdoor concert series, from 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays, May 21 through Sept. 10, in the back yard at 91 Main St. The space opens at 6:45 p.m.
The first three concerts feature Bad Penny Pleasuremakers on May 21, The Moonshells on May 28, and The Lucky 3 on June 4.
Seating is limited and physically distant; masks are required. Tickets cost $10 in advance, additional donations are welcome. For tickets, email taprootsessions@gmail.com or call 413-429-1176.
Details for each concert are available on the TapRoot Sessions Facebook page and the Dewey Hall website, deweyhall.org.