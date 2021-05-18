Dewey Memorial Hall announces TapRoot Sessions, an outdoor concert series, from 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays, May 21 through Sept. 10, in the back yard at 91 Main St. The space opens at 6:45 p.m.

The first three concerts feature Bad Penny Pleasuremakers on May 21, The Moonshells on May 28, and The Lucky 3 on June 4.

Seating is limited and physically distant; masks are required. Tickets cost $10 in advance, additional donations are welcome. For tickets, email taprootsessions@gmail.com or call 413-429-1176.

Details for each concert are available on the TapRoot Sessions Facebook page and the Dewey Hall website, deweyhall.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.