Professional photographer Thad Kubis will lead a photography walk on the Sheffield Green from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1.
The walk will begin at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St., and explore Depot Square, the railroad tracks, Sheffield Green, Bushnell Sage Library, and Center Cemetery. Participants will learn to compose and design images of some of the town's landmarks and buildings.
The suggested donation is $25. Space is limited. Preregistration and prepayment are required. Visit tinyurl.com/6jmuv59k for details.
Participants are expected to follow State COVID-19 safety precautions.