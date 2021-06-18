A Pride Week LGBTQ+ Playreading will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20, on the Bushnell Sage Library lawn, 48 Main St. Rain location is the Christ Trinity Church parish hall, 180 Main St.
Local Sheffield playwright Ed Valentine, New York City actress Jennifer Laine Williams, and others will present an afternoon reading of several short plays by LGBTQ+ community writers. Some plays contain adult language and themes.
This event is free, with a suggested donation of $10 to $20 to offset travel costs of the performers. Ice pops will be provided. Bring lawn chairs and snacks and beverages (no glass).