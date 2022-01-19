Join Flying Cloud Institute in a fun and scientific exploration of motion at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St. Flying Cloud's "Science Meets Art Exploration" is offered as part of Dewey Hall's "Young at Heart" family-friendly series.
Participants will create their own self-propelled vehicles harnessing the power of potential and kinetic energy. Supplies will be provided. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Register for this free event at tinyurl.com/cphjt3kt. Donations are appreciated. Masks are required.
Information: deweymemorialhall@gmail.com or 413-429-1322.