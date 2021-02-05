Steve Katz, a guitarist, singer-songwriter, and producer best known for his work as a member of the Grammy Award-winning band, Blood, Sweat & Tears, will deliver a livestreamed performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, on the Dewey Memorial Hall Facebook page.
Katz’s performance is part of Dewey Hall's ongoing "Keep the Lights On" fundraising campaign. Part of the donations made during the concert will help keep the Hall operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visit deweyhall.org/dewey-hall-calendar for a link to the concert.