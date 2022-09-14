Christ Trinity Church's third concert in the Lich Gate Concerts series will feature music for string quartet at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Town Park pavilion, 53-59 Frederic Lane.
The New York-based string quartet features Jorge Avila, violin I; Rachel Handman, violin II; Orlando Wells, viola; and Sarah Hewitt-Roth, cello.
Tickets cost $40 for pavilion seating and $20 for lawn seating. Children under 18 are free on the lawn with an adult. Lawn seat ticket holders must bring their own chairs and/or blankets.
Tickets must be purchased in advance via christtrinitychurch.org; no refunds. The ticket confirmation serves as a digital ticket.