Holly Fowler, co-founder and managing director of Northbound Ventures, will present "Food Systems for Sustainable Communities" from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, via Zoom.
This free presentation is part of the Sustainable Speaker Series presented by the student-led Southern Berkshire Regional School District Sustainability Coalition at Mount Everett High School.
For those who are unable to attend the live event, the presentation will be recorded and posted to the Sustainability Coalition website by May 5. To register and learn more about the series, visit tinyurl.com/SC-speaker-series-2021.