Holly Fowler, co-founder and managing director of Northbound Ventures, will present "Food Systems for Sustainable Communities" from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, via Zoom.

This free presentation is part of the Sustainable Speaker Series presented by the student-led Southern Berkshire Regional School District Sustainability Coalition at Mount Everett High School.

For those who are unable to attend the live event, the presentation will be recorded and posted to the Sustainability Coalition website by May 5. To register and learn more about the series, visit tinyurl.com/SC-speaker-series-2021.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.