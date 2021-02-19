Dewey Hall announces "Photography Walk on the Sheffield Green," an outdoor event led by professional photographer Thad Kubis, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27.
Join Kubis for a walk about town while learning to compose and design images of some of the town's landmarks and buildings. The walk will begin at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St., and explore Depot Square, the railroad tracks, Sheffield Green, and Center Cemetery.
Participants should bring whichever camera system they are most comfortable with: smartphone; tablet; DSLR; or a film-based system.
The suggested donation is $25 with all proceeds benefiting Dewey Hall.
Space is limited. Preregistration and is required at tinyurl.com/1ad96lxo. Participants are expected to follow State-mandated COVID safety precautions.
For more information, contact Maggie at deweymemorialhall@gmail.com.