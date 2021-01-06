Mass Audubon naturalists Dale Abrams and Zach Adams will be leading two wildlife programs at Lime Kiln Farm Wildlife Sanctuary.
Wildlife Tracking at Lime Kiln Farm will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. Participants will walk through fields and forests searching for tracks, scat, and homes of the secretive mammals who roam the sanctuary by day and night. This program is free with support of the Sheffield Cultural Council.
A Starlight Owl and Wildlife Prowl will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. This program will include a gentle walk over sometimes uneven terrain, but with plenty of stopping and listening for owls and other nocturnal wildlife.
The prowl costs $12, $10 for members.
Both programs require registration at massaudubon.org/pleasantvalley. No "walk-in" participants may attend.
Social distancing and face coverings are required unless unable to do so due to medical conditions. Snowshoes or other traction assistance may be required depending on conditions.