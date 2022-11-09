The Sheffield Winter Market returns to Dewey Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The market will continue on the second Saturday of each month through March.
Local vendors and makers will bring produce, meats, baked goods, crafts, gift items, and live music. The market will continue to offer its SNAP Match program as well.
The live music schedule includes Erika Ludwig’s Berkshire Strings Ensemble on Nov. 12, Clara Stickney on harp on Dec. 10, and Maggie McRae on fiddle and hardingfele on Jan. 14.