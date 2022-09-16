Sidewalk repair work in the city is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Crews will begin sidewalk excavation on Second Street at the intersection of Burbank Street, with work scheduled to be completed by Monday, Sept. 26. Excavation will then be followed by forming and pouring sidewalks and driveways.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, excavation will begin on Maple Street at the intersection of Spring Street, with work scheduled for completion by Thursday, Sept. 29.

Excavation is slated for Willow Street at the intersection of Spring on Friday, Sept. 30.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

