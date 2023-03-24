Lenox: Signal work slated at Routes 7 & 20 at Hubbard Street

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting signal work at the intersection of Route 7 and Route 20 at Hubbard Street from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 27.
During the duration of the work, a temporary closure of the intersection will be required to pull a new span wire across the four lanes of Routes 7 and 20. Aside from the time of the intersection closure, access to Routes 7 and 20 from both approaches of Hubbard Street will be allowed the remainder of the workday.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.