<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Silent art auction to benefit mentoring program

The Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program, a mentoring program for young women of color identifying as female or non-binary, will host a silent art auction from 5 to 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Palace Park, next to 122 North St., during the First Fridays Artswalk.

An auction preview will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. with the silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Auction winners will be announced at 7:45 p.m.

Art will include authentic African clothing, jewelry and other items. The auction is a fundraiser for the scholars and ambassadors of R.O.P.E.; proceeds will go toward college tours, international trips and other educational and enriching activities. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all