Pittsfield: Silent art auction to benefit mentoring program

The Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program, a mentoring program for young women of color identifying as female or non-binary, will host a silent art auction from 5 to 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Palace Park, next to 122 North St., during the First Fridays Artswalk.
An auction preview will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. with the silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Auction winners will be announced at 7:45 p.m.
Art will include authentic African clothing, jewelry and other items. The auction is a fundraiser for the scholars and ambassadors of R.O.P.E.; proceeds will go toward college tours, international trips and other educational and enriching activities.