Silver Street in Sheffield will be closed to through traffic Tuesday through Friday due to rail crossing replacement work being done on the Housatonic Railroad, according to a news release by the Sheffield Police Department.
The closures will begin on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will occur just past Plaskolite. The road will reopen on Friday at 4 p.m. According to the release, road closed and detour signage will be posted. Residents are encouraged to use Bull Hill Road or Cooper Hill Road to Rannapo Road for travel to Route 7 or Ashley Falls.
Sheffield police can be reached at 413-229-8522.