The New Marlborough Meeting House season will end with the annual literary event hosted by Simon Winchester at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Winchester will talk to art historian Alice Sedgwick Wohl about her new book, "As It Turns Out: Thinking about Edie and Andy."

Wohl will discuss family life on a California cattle ranch, her sister Edie Sedgwick's association with Andy Warhol, and changes in society that Warhol anticipated and he and Edie famously represented.

Tickets and information: nmmeetinghouse.org.

