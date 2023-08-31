New Marlborough: Dinnerstein performing solo piano concert

Pianist Simone Dinnerstein will perform a solo concert at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in the New Marlborough Meeting House, 154 Hartsville New Marlborough Road.
The concert, with compositions by Jean-Phillipe Rameau, Franz Schubert, Robert Schumann, and Philip Glass, will be played on the Meeting House’s Bechstein concert grand piano.
Dinnerstein has performed with numerous orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic and London Symphony Orchestra. Her 10 albums have topped the Billboard classical charts.
For tickets and information, visit nmmeetinghouse.org or call 413-229-5045.