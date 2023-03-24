Great Barrington: Simon’s Rock events celebrate Pride Week

Bard College at Simon’s Rock will host its annual Pride Week in the last week of March, featuring two events open to the public. Simon’s Rock observes Pride Week every year in March to honor International Transgender Day of Visibility and to allow students time to celebrate during the academic year.
Alum Anne Thalheimer ’91 will deliver the annual Pride Week lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the McConnell Theater at the Daniel Arts Center, 84 Alford Road. The event is free and open to the public. A live stream is also available at tinyurl.com/34cmcpa7.
Based in Western Massachusetts, Thalheimer is an educator, artist and activist, whose work in visual culture, autobio comix and independent publishing spans three decades.
Simon’s Rock will also host the dance performance "FACES," presented by dancer and poet Ian Spencer Bell, at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the McConnell Theater.
This free event features an interpretation of Isadora Duncan’s "The Many Faces of Love," Merce Cunningham’s solo from "Roaratorio" and Bell’s "Rosing," with a live performance by pianist Lauren Aloia. The show will be followed by a talkback with Bell.