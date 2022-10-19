<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Simon’s Rock symposium keynote speaker named

Bard College at Simon’s Rock will host the Symposium on Social Justice and Inclusion, an annual program sponsored by the Council for Inclusive Community, from Oct. 22 to 29. This year's theme is “Healing.”

Artist Lesley Martinez will deliver the keynote address, "Healing is an Iterative Process like Learning," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the McConnell Theater located in the Daniel Arts Center.

The event is in-person and open to the public. The event can also be streamed virtually on Zoom at tinyurl.com/5tubjtkd.

Information: simons-rock.edu/events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all