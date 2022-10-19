Great Barrington: Simon’s Rock symposium keynote speaker named

Bard College at Simon’s Rock will host the Symposium on Social Justice and Inclusion, an annual program sponsored by the Council for Inclusive Community, from Oct. 22 to 29. This year's theme is “Healing.”
Artist Lesley Martinez will deliver the keynote address, "Healing is an Iterative Process like Learning," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the McConnell Theater located in the Daniel Arts Center.
The event is in-person and open to the public. The event can also be streamed virtually on Zoom at tinyurl.com/5tubjtkd.
Information: simons-rock.edu/events.