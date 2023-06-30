Great Barrington: Summer Stage tribute concerts

Summer Stage at Ski Butternut will present The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty with special guests New Rising Sun and The Eagles Experience on Saturday, July 8. Ski Butternut is located at 380 State Road.
Gates open at 4 p.m. New Rising Sun will take the stage at 4:30 p.m. followed by The Eagles Experience at 5:45 p.m. and The Breakers at 7:30 p.m.
A family-friendly event, attendees are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets. No outside food or beverages are allowed on site. The concert will take place rain or shine.
Future concerts in the series include Badfish, a tribute to Sublime, with Grateful Dub, a tribute to the Grateful Dead, on July 22, and The Machine performing Pink Floyd’s "The Wall" on Aug. 26.
For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4vpcx8av. Information: 413-330-9367 or Josh@jjkproductions.com.