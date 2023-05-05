Hinsdale: Skyline Trail closing for paving operations

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing Middlefield Road, also known as the Skyline Trail, in Hinsdale and Peru.
A temporary detour will be in place Monday through Friday, May 8 to 12, and motorists will be redirected to take Route 8, South Street, to Route 143 to Creamery Road.
The closure and detour are needed to facilitate paving operations over the newly installed culverts as part of the project to reconstruct the Skyline Trail.
Signs, traffic control devices, detours and law enforcement details will be used to guide drivers through or around the work zones.
MassDOT encourages drivers to reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through or around the work zones and to allow for extra time through this area.
All work is weather dependent and is subject to change without notice.