Great Barrington: SoCo hosting ice cream eating contest

SoCo Creamery will host its inaugural March Madness Ice Cream Contest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at its scoop shop at 5 Railroad St.

Contestants will face off two at a time competing to eat their portions of ice cream the fastest. The first round will be a single scoop of ice cream. The final round will be a two-scoop sundae. Contestants can select their flavors.

The prize for the person who eats the most ice cream in the shortest amount of time is more ice cream. Those finishing in the Sweet 16 will get pints of ice cream. Anyone in the final four will also receive gift cards.

The entry fee is $5 with proceeds benefiting the Monument Mountain Regional High School Classes of 2023 and 2025. 

Visit tinyurl.com/y6u3wk5d for the entry form.

