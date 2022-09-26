The Civitan Club of the Berkshires announces the return of its annual SoupFest fundraiser after a 2.5 year hiatus. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Berkshire Hills Country Club, 500 Benedict Road.
Tickets for the club’s Feed Our Towns raffle are available at $10 each or three for $25. First prize is $500 in gift certificates to local restaurants, second prize is a $100 gift certificate to Guido’s Fresh Marketplace and third prize is a $50 gift card to Market 32.
Winners will be drawn at SoupFest. Prize winners need not be present to win. For tickets, contact club President Janet Smargie at 413-329-3324.
Visit the club's Facebook page or civitanintheberkshires.org for information.