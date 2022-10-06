The Civitan Club of the Berkshires will hold its 14th annual SoupFest benefit at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Berkshire Hills Country Club, 500 Benedict Road.
All profits are given to area soup kitchens and food pantries. This annual event has raised more than $115,000 over the years.
The event includes soup tastings, appetizers, desserts, cash bar, silent auction, and raffles. This year’s soup samples come from approximately 20 local restaurants and organizations.
The Feed Our Towns raffle prizes include $500 in restaurant gift certificates, a $100 gift card to Guido’s Marketplace and a $50 gift card to Market 32.
Tickets will be available at the door or by contacting Janet Smargie at 413-329-3324 or jsmargie@hotmail.com. The cost is $25 per person. Reservations are available for tables of 10.
For more information about the Civitan Club of the Berkshires, visit the club's Facebook page or civitanintheberkshires.org.