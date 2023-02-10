Sheffield: Virtual sourdough bread workshop

Dewey Memorial Hall announces a virtual demonstration of sourdough bread making with Richard Bourdon, founder/owner of Berkshire Mountain Bakery, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Bourdon, who was featured in the four-part Netflix documentary "Cooked," will be joined by Sarah Reynolds North of Found Bread.
Bourdon will demonstrate how to mix the dough by hand followed by a lesson on how to shape proofed dough into a loaf. Along the way, he will offer time-tested tips and tricks for ensuring professional results with practice.
Questions are welcome via chat and will either be answered in real-time or during the Q&A time at the end.
In lieu of a ticket, donations to Dewey Hall are suggested when registering at tinyurl.com/yc5d8dnx.
The workshop is a precursor for Dewey Hall’s second annual Sourdough Bread Contest on Friday, March 3. Bakers who wish to enter can preregister and purchase their ticket at tinyurl.com/bdead3e2 by Feb. 20.
Contest spectator tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2wzthrpm.
For more information, email deweymemorialhall@gmail.com or call 413-413-1322.