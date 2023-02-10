<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheffield: Virtual sourdough bread workshop

Dewey Memorial Hall announces a virtual demonstration of sourdough bread making with Richard Bourdon, founder/owner of Berkshire Mountain Bakery, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Bourdon, who was featured in the four-part Netflix documentary "Cooked," will be joined by Sarah Reynolds North of Found Bread.

Bourdon will demonstrate how to mix the dough by hand followed by a lesson on how to shape proofed dough into a loaf. Along the way, he will offer time-tested tips and tricks for ensuring professional results with practice.

Questions are welcome via chat and will either be answered in real-time or during the Q&A time at the end.

In lieu of a ticket, donations to Dewey Hall are suggested when registering at tinyurl.com/yc5d8dnx.

The workshop is a precursor for Dewey Hall’s second annual Sourdough Bread Contest on Friday, March 3. Bakers who wish to enter can preregister and purchase their ticket at tinyurl.com/bdead3e2 by Feb. 20.

Contest spectator tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2wzthrpm.

For more information, email deweymemorialhall@gmail.com or call 413-413-1322.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all