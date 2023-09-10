Great Barrington: Parent workshops offered online

South Berkshire Kids is offering a series of parent workshops with Scott Noyes via Zoom.
The first workshop, "Helping Children Resolve Conflict & Manage Anger," will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Future workshops include "Feeding the Developing Brain" on Thursday, Oct. 19, and "De-Escalation with Children" on Thursday, Nov. 16.
Registration is required to receive the Zoom link; email Jessica at southberkshirekids@gmail.com. Participants who sign up and attend will be entered to win a Barnes & Noble gift card.