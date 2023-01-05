<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: South Berkshire Kids offers free parent workshops

South Berkshire Kids will be hosting free parent workshops with speaker Scott Noyes. All workshops take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Topics include "Helping Children Develop Healthy Sleep Habits" on Wednesday, Jan. 11; "Genuine Happiness in Children" on Wednesday, Feb. 8; and "High Octane Kids!" on Wednesday, March 8.

All workshops are free and open to the community and recommended for parents, grandparents and early educators.

Email Jess at southberkshirekids@gmail.com to sign up and receive the Zoom link.

