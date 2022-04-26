A number of police departments in South Berkshire will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.

Substance use often starts with the misuse of prescription drugs found in medicine cabinets in homes all across America. Anyone wishing to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications can drop these off at a participating police department with no questions asked and no consequences.

Participating police departments in South County include Egremont, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Otis, Sheffield, and Stockbridge.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

