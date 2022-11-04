<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Sheffield: Girl Scout troop invites members

Girls in kindergarten and grade 1 are invited to join the South County Girl Scout Troop 65362. The troop meets weekly from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in Sheffield.

Membership registration fee is $35 for the year. Financial assistance is available.

Girl Scout members learn about leadership, financial literacy, life skills, science and technology, the outdoors, and community service. Previous Girl Scout experience is not necessary.

To register, visit bit.ly/troop65362. For more information, email info@gscwm.org or call 413-584-2602.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

