Sheffield: SBRSD Early College visioning session

The Southern Berkshire Regional School District will host its third Early College community engagement visioning session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the Black Box Theatre located in the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon's Rock, Great Barrington.
This community engagement session continues the discussion of Early College learning objectives with local business owners, parents and involved citizens. All community members are invited to attend, regardless of whether or not they attended previous sessions.
Early College at Mount Everett is a joint effort by the Massachusetts Early College Initiative, Mount Everett and Bard College at Simon’s Rock to provide students with a supportive learning experience that will give students the opportunity to graduate from Mount Everett with up to 30 college credits.
The Early College program is free for families, and will ultimately provide Mount Everett graduates with additional options after high school.
For more information about Early College at Mount Everett, visit sbrsd.org/page/early-college.