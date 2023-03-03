Sheffield: SBRSD awarded $10K state grant

The Southern Berkshire Regional School District was awarded a $10,000 Safe and Supportive Schools competitive state grant in support of continuing to improve the district’s secure and nurturing school environments.
Additionally, the district has adopted a set of protocols referred to as The ALICE Protocols that will provide staff and students with a clear understanding of safety expectations. ALICE is an acronym that stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.
The Safe and Supportive Schools grant works to help schools create an inclusive and positive whole-school learning environment and integrates services that help promote social and emotional learning initiatives.
The ALICE Protocols are an additional methodology for Southern Berkshire administrators, teachers and staff to follow to ensure that their school communities feel secure at school.
Information: Superintendent Beth Regulbuto at bregulbuto@sbrsd.org.