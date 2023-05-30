New Marlborough: Youth choir opening Southfield concert series

Music at the Southfield Church announces its seventh season celebrating the voices of local Berkshire artists each Saturday in June. Each concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Southfield Church, 234 Norfolk Road.
Vocalis Youth Choir will open the season on Saturday, June 3. The remaining concerts include Oakes & Smith, June 10; The Southfield Church Community Choir, June 17; and Wanda Houston and Robert Kelly, June 24.
Admission is free; a retiring collection will be taken at the door following each concert to support the artists. Concerts will be followed by a reception on the lawn, weather permitting.
For more information and updated COVID protocols, visit thesouthfieldchurch.org.