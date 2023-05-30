<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
New Marlborough: Youth choir opening Southfield concert series

Music at the Southfield Church announces its seventh season celebrating the voices of local Berkshire artists each Saturday in June. Each concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Southfield Church, 234 Norfolk Road.

Vocalis Youth Choir will open the season on Saturday, June 3. The remaining concerts include Oakes & Smith, June 10; The Southfield Church Community Choir, June 17; and Wanda Houston and Robert Kelly, June 24. 

Admission is free; a retiring collection will be taken at the door following each concert to support the artists. Concerts will be followed by a reception on the lawn, weather permitting.

For more information and updated COVID protocols, visit thesouthfieldchurch.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

