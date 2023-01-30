<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Spaghetti dinner to aid fire victims

A spaghetti dinner to benefit fire victims is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Chef’s Hat, 905 Simonds Road.

Jack and Debbie Dempsey of Pownal, Vt., lost their mobile home and all their possessions in a fire on Dec. 2. Debbie Dempsey works as the chef at Chef’s Hat, and her friends decided to help them with the cost of furniture and other household items to replace what was lost.

During the dinner there will be a bake sale and a gift certificate Chinese auction.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and free for children 6 years old and younger.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Chef’s Hat. For more information, call 413-458-5120.

